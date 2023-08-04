Curve Finance exploiter returns $8.5 million in stolen funds

<p>The Curve Finance exploiter appears to be returning funds back to the protocol, according to on-chain data. </p>\r\n<p>The hacker returned a total of 4,820 alETH to Alchemix Finance. The first transaction appeared to be a test of 1 alETH, with a batch of 1,000 alETH worth $1.7 million following around 9:00 a.m. ET. Another 3,819 alETH worth $6.7 million came a few minutes later, on-chain data shows.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_243291"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2714px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-243291 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-04-at-10.19.57-AM.png" alt="" width="2704" height="388" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt">The wallet associated with the Curve Finance exploiter returned funds in three batches. Photo: Etherscan</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Curve pools</h2>\r\n<p>Alchemix Finance is a loan-based DeFi protocol that uses Curve pools. The price of one alETH, or Alchemix ETH, is currently around $1,755, according to the cryptocurrency price tracker CoinGecko. </p>\r\n<p>Curve initially <a href="https://twitter.com/CurveFinance/status/1687180381714358272">asked</a> the hacker to return the funds on Aug. 3. The hacker responded, requesting Curve confirm the address of 0xbabe.</p>\r\n<p>Curve Finance experienced a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242159/curve-finance-exploit-has-shaken-confidence-in-defi">$24 million</a> exploit on July 30 due to a Vyper-based smart contract bug. The protocol's founder Michael Egorov has since traded over <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243183/michael-egorov-has-sold-a-total-of-106-million-crv-for-42-million">106 million</a> CRV tokens worth $42 million in numerous over-the-counter deals in an attempt to reduce liquidation risk.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>