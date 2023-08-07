<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Singapore-headquartered bitcoin mining firm Bitdeer Technologies founded by Jihan Wu has completed the construction of a mining facility in Bhutan with power-on testing underway, the company said Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Linghui Kong, chief executive officer of Bitdeer said in a </span><a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/08/07/2720183/0/en/Bitdeer-Announces-July-2023-Operations-Updates.html"><span style="font-weight: 400">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> that around 15,000 additional mining machines arrived at its Gedu data center in Bhutan in July, and “as of today, we already have around 11,000 miners running stably.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Bitdeer said that as of the end of July, about 23,000 newly-purchased mining rigs had arrived at the Gedu facility, but some are yet to be energized. “When all are energized, these new machines will provide a hash rate of approximately 2.5 EH/s,” the company added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Kong added that Bitdeer continued to curtail power usage in its Texas facility amid the local heat. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In July, Bitdeer mined 220 bitcoin through its self-mining business, up 41% year-on-year, according to the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The company’s proprietary hash rate increased to 7.9 EH/s at the end of July, from 6.2 EH/s at the end of June, primarily due to the arrival of new mining machines in Bhutan, the company said.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Betting big in Bhutan</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Bitdeer, a spinoff from Chinese mining rig maker Bitmain cofounded by Jihan Wu, has been expanding its presence in the Himalayan kingdom to tap the country’s abundant energy resources.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In May, Bitdeer announced a partnership with Bhutan’s state-owned investment company Druk Holding and Investments to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229192/bhutan-bitcoin-mining-fund-bitdeer"><span style="font-weight: 400">raise up to $500 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> for a crypto mining fund.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Last month, Bitdeer </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241891/jihan-wus-bitdeer-launches-fund-to-mine-bitcoin-in-bhutan-report"><span style="font-weight: 400">confirmed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> with The Block that it had launched a closed-end fund, Bitdeer Green Bitcoin Fund, dedicated to mining bitcoin in Bhutan. With a duration of six years, the fund plans to raise $80 million for its first-phase construction project with a minimum investment threshold of $5 million for investors. With the fund, the company aims to build mining projects in Bhutan with total hash rate amounting to nearly 20 EH/s.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Bitdeer </span><a href="https://app.quotemedia.com/data/downloadFiling?webmasterId=90423&amp;ref=317400428&amp;type=HTML&amp;symbol=BSGAU&amp;cdn=6944e8b91081b876f64f2ffa790ece8a&amp;companyName=Blue+Safari+Group+Acquisition+Corp.+Unit&amp;formType=425&amp;formDescription=Prospectuses+and+communications%2C+business+combinations&amp;dateFiled=2023-04-11"><span style="font-weight: 400">went public</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> on Nasdaq in April via a special purpose acquisition company merger, with a valuation of $1.18 billion. Its stock price closed 3.71% higher on Monday.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>