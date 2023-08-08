<p>Ethereum, the leading blockchain proof-of-stake blockchain, recorded its worst stretch of the year in terms of illicit flows last week.</p>\r\n<p>Data tracked by Chainalysis shows that known illicit flows as a percentage of total flows on Ethereum reached nearly 2% for a period of several days last week. Between July 30 and August 5, the metric ranged between 1.7% and 1.82%, before returning to normal levels on August 6.</p>\r\n<p>The highest recording prior to last week came in January, when illicit flows hit 1.46% of total flows on the network.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/on-chain-metrics/flows/known-illicit-btc-flows-as-of-total-flows/embed" title="Known Illicit Flows as % of Total Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Spike coincides with Curve exploit</h2>\r\n<p>It is not clear exactly what prompted the spike, but it coincides with a high profile exploit of Curve Finance, the decentralized exchange — which shook DeFi last week.</p>\r\n<p>Over $73 million <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242066/curve-finance-factory-pools-targeted-due-to-reentrancy-vulnerability">was drained</a> from Curve’s pools on July 30, after an attacker targeted vulnerable versions of the Vyper programming language to carry out so-called “reentrancy attacks.” As of August 6, <a href="https://twitter.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1688404426825117697">$52.3 million had been recovered</a>, according to security analysts PeckShield. </p>\r\n<p>Curve is currently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243464/curve-exploit-identity-bounty">offering a $1.85 million bounty</a> to anyone who can provide information on the exploiter that leads to a criminal conviction.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>