<p>Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has committed to a $5 million investment in Curve DAO tokens.</p>
<p>Yi He, co-founder of Binance and head of Binance Labs, announced the collaboration that will also see Curve Finance deploy to the Binance-backed BNB Chain.</p>
<p>The investment appears to be part of recent OTC deals done by Curve founder Michael Egorov with notable figures in the crypto space. Among these, Huobi's co-founder Jun Du <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242925/huobi-co-founder-jun-du-buys-10-million-crv-from-michael-egorov">acquired</a> 10 million CRV tokens, while Tron's founder Justin Sun <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242455/justin-sun-buys-2-9-million-crv-tokens-in-an-otc-deal-announces-partnership-with-curve">bought</a> 5 million CRV at a cost of $2 million.</p>
<h2>DeFi ecosystem</h2>
<p>"Given the recent events that have impacted the protocol, Binance Labs has offered our full support to Curve through our investment and strategic collaboration. We view this cooperation as a starting point and look forward to working together to further propel the growth of the DeFi ecosystem," He said.</p>
<p>So far, Egorov has sold more than 156 million CRV tokens for a total of $46.4 million, according to <a href="https://dune.com/spotonchain/crv-founder-sold-crv-via-otc">on-chain data</a> compiled by Spotonchain on Dune Analytics. The transactions appear to be strategically aimed at reducing the potential liquidation risks that Egorov faces across various decentralized finance platforms due to a stablecoin debt of <a href="https://debank.com/profile/0x7a16ff8270133f063aab6c9977183d9e72835428">$50 million</a>, according to DeBank.</p>