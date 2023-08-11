<p>The decentralized autonomous organization responsible for Aave’s lending protocol has <a href="https://app.aave.com/governance/proposal/?proposalId=289">approved</a> a governance decision to buy $2 million worth of Curve tokens.</p>\r\n<p>The purchase will be made using USDT from the Aave DAO treasury and will be conducted through an over-the-counter transaction with Michael Egorov, the founder of Curve Finance.</p>\r\n<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242930/marc-zeller-aave-crv-michael-egorov">proposal</a>, presented by Aave Chan Initiative founder Marc Zeller, gained approval with 57% of the votes in favor, allowing Aave DAO to acquire the tokens. According to the proposal, the acquired tokens will be staked on Curve Finance to improve liquidity for Aave’s stablecoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239688/aave-dao-deploys-gho-stablecoin-on-ethereum-mainnet">GHO</a> on the platform.</p>\r\n<p>The planned staking of the tokens will give Aave voting rights on the Curve platform, one of the largest decentralized exchanges. The action will enable Aave to exert influence over the distribution of token rewards and governance on the platform, including the allocation of new CRV rewards to designated liquidity pools.</p>\r\n<p>“These tokens can be mobilized to incentivize GHO liquidity via locking them to gather Curve voting power and support a GHO-specific gauge,” the proposal said.</p>\r\n<p>The Aave community’s decision to buy Curve tokens is likely part of a string of recent over-the-counter transactions undertaken by Michael Egorov with notable individuals in the cryptocurrency sector. Among these, Huobi’s co-founder Jun Du <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242925/huobi-co-founder-jun-du-buys-10-million-crv-from-michael-egorov">acquired</a> 10 million CRV tokens, while Tron’s founder Justin Sun <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242455/justin-sun-buys-2-9-million-crv-tokens-in-an-otc-deal-announces-partnership-with-curve">bought</a> 5 million CRV at a cost of $2 million. Crypto exchange Binance also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244183/binance-labs-commits-5-million-to-invest-in-curve-dao-tokens">committed</a> a $5 million investment in Curve tokens.</p>\r\n<h2>Recent OTC transactions by Michael Egorov</h2>\r\n<p>Egorov has been engaging in several over-the-counter transactions, selling substantial quantities of Curve tokens. The action is aimed at alleviating his considerable loan obligations, which amount to roughly <a href="https://debank.com/profile/0x7a16ff8270133f063aab6c9977183d9e72835428">$47 million</a> against a significant portion of the CRV supply spread across different DeFi protocols. Within this context, Aave stands as a major creditor, with Egorov’s debt to the project estimated at $20 million.</p>\r\n<p>On-chain <a href="https://dune.com/spotonchain/crv-founder-sold-crv-via-otc">data</a> aggregated by Spotonchain on Dune Analytics shows that Egorov has sold over 157.5 million CRV tokens to date, cumulatively amounting to $47.4 million.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>