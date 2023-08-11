Justin Sun-linked wallet parks funds in MakerDAO after Dai yield hike: PeckShield

<p>A crypto wallet linked to Tron founder Justin Sun conducted large crypto transactions through an intermediary address, ultimately depositing the funds into stablecoin issuer MakerDAO, with the aim of capitalizing on yield opportunities. </p>\r\n<p>On Thursday, the address, marked as belonging to Justin Sun, executed several transactions on Ethereum, according to security firm PeckShield. These included the transfer of <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0xbf4e7dc572317439e05cf5001d9802b0469e97058b055bf43bb2c4686a9466e2">70,290 wstETH</a> tokens ($147.4 million), <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0xebcd0056ab49f1494a492166421fecc2119e023776a2063b3fa1bb97eacbb866">$45 million</a> in USDD stablecoin, and <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0xc1b25dc7cf0384fc20ddacb8f3ce677ad7d831a77617b84e0894c7b55f2ad137">5,008.9 ether</a> (ETH) ($9 million) to the intermediate address <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0xbcb742aadb031de5de937108799e89a392f07df1#tokentxns">0xBCb7</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Following this, the address deposited 67,000 wstETH ($141 million) into MakerDAO, borrowed $59.8 million in Dai stablecoin and deposited the stablecoin back into MakerDAO in an apparent move to generate yield, PeckShield <a href="https://twitter.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1689907158014738433/photo/1">pointed out</a>.</p>\r\n<p>“[The intermediary wallet] borrowed 59.8M DAI from MakerDAO, and then supplied these DAI into MakerDAO to generate yield,” PeckShield said.</p>\r\n<h2>Capital inflows go up on MakerDAO</h2>\r\n<p>Sun's move came in response to MakerDAO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243475/makerdao-spark-dai-vpn">increasing</a> the savings rate on Dai, the third-largest stablecoin, from 3% to 8%, making it one of the highest rates currently offered by a major stablecoin issuer. This yield is offered through MakerDAO’s lending platform, Spark, and has led to significant capital inflows on the platform. </p>\r\n<p>On August 1, Sun also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242455/justin-sun-buys-2-9-million-crv-tokens-in-an-otc-deal-announces-partnership-with-curve">purchased</a> 5 million CRV tokens worth $2 million from Curve founder Michael Egorov following a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242066/curve-finance-factory-pools-targeted-due-to-reentrancy-vulnerability">hack</a> incident on July 30.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>