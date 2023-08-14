<p>The popular NFT project <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244060/polygon-based-y00ts-nfts-to-migrate-to-ethereum-return-3-million-grant">DeGods</a> saw trading volume increase five-fold last week to $16.1 million from nearly $2.6 million in the previous week, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.</p>\r\n<p>The floor price of a DeGods NFT now sits at 7.1 ETH (over $13,000), according to the NFT marketplace OpenSea.Â </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/art-collectibles/ethereum-art-and-collectibles-nft-trade-volume/embed" title="Ethereum Art and Collectibles NFT Trade Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>y00ts moves to Ethereum</h2>\r\n<p>The surge is likely due to two major announcements for DeGods, which both came on August 10.</p>\r\n<p>The first is the decision to bring DeGods' sister project y00ts onto Ethereum, with the founder known as Frank saying the migration will unite the DeGods and y00ts communities. DeGods transitioned to Ethereum from Solana in April.Â </p>\r\n<p>The second is the <a href="https://twitter.com/DeGodsNFT/status/1689541181146009600">forthcoming</a> "DeGods Season III" drop, which will include female avatars, omitted traits and an additional 20,000 new pieces of art to the collection using generative creation.Â </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Â© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>