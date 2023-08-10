<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Y00ts, a popular non-fungible token project, will migrate from Polygon to Ethereum, the NFT project </span><a href="https://twitter.com/y00tsNFT/status/1689404417072889867"><span style="font-weight: 400">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> Thursday morning in Asia.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The y00ts project, which only migrated from Solana to Polygon earlier this year, said that it will soon make another switch in favor of Ethereum. As part of the move, it will return a $3 million grant Polygon had provided.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“We still love Polygon. It's just time to unite the DeGods and y00ts communities,” y00ts </span><a href="https://twitter.com/y00tsNFT/status/1689404418289184768"><span style="font-weight: 400">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">, adding that the migration date will be announced shortly.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Once successfully migrated, y00ts will join the DeGods collection on Ethereum. The two NFT projects were created on Solnana in October 2021 by Rohun Vora, also known as Frank. The team had already </span><a href="https://twitter.com/DeGodsNFT/status/1641976775239675905"><span style="font-weight: 400">migrated</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> DeGods to Ethereum in April.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“We tried our best to make it work but we just need to bring our 2 communities together,” Frank </span><a href="https://twitter.com/frankdegods/status/1689404792505040897"><span style="font-weight: 400">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> following the announcement of the y00ts migration.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“In the spirit of transparency, we want to be clear that Season III is going to be all about DeGods. We would appreciate it if the y00ts community shows up for us. We’re all one big family. In return, we’ll go even harder on y00ts 2,” Frank said.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Floor price inches up</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The floor price of y00ts rose 7.2% in the past 24 hours to 1.88 ETH, while DeGods’ floor price dipped 4.9% to 8.9 ETH, according to </span><a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/nft"><span style="font-weight: 400">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> from CoinGecko.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">DeGods is currently the third most-traded NFT collection in terms of 24-hour volume, with y00ts the eighth most-traded, CoinGecko data showed.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>