<p>RocketSwap, a decentralized exchange built on the Base Layer 2 network, has been hacked. The perpetrator made off with 471 ETH ($870,000), <a href="https://twitter.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1691268504396374016">according to security firm PeckShield</a>.</p>
<p>RocketSwap's team <a href="https://twitter.com/RocketSwap_Labs/status/1691229656593371136">claimed</a> to have identified the cause of the hack as a series of lapses, including the DEX's use of offline signatures in the launchpad deployment and a decision to store private keys on the server.</p>
<p>In the aftermath, some social media users leveled <a href="https://twitter.com/RocketSwap_Labs/status/1691229656593371136/retweets/with_comments">accusations</a> against the team, suggesting the possibility of a rug pull, but the team insists a third-party hacker is to blame. </p>
<p>The team claimed the hacker executed a brute force assault on a cloud server used by the project, enabling them to extract RocketSwap's private keys and then made asset transfers from its yield farm.</p>
<p>"We are sorry to inform you that the team needed to use offline signatures when deploying the launchpad and put the private keys on the server. A brute force hack of the server was detected, and due to the proxy contract used for the farm contract, there were multiple high-risk permissions that led to the transfer of the farm's assets," it <a href="https://twitter.com/RocketSwap_Labs/status/1691229656593371136">said</a>.</p>
<p>This latest hack marks the second significant security lapse on the Base network in quick succession, following a hack on another decentralized exchange, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242402/leetswap-bases-leading-dex-halts-trading-amid-reports-of-an-exploit">LeetSwap</a>, which lost $630,000 on July 31.</p>
<p>The Base network's developer-only mainnet was activated in July, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239393/coinbase-base-mainnet-developers?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_medium=social">initiating</a> a phase restricted to developers and followed by a wider <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">public release</a>. Since the developer phase, over <a href="https://l2beat.com/scaling/projects/base">$200 million</a> in assets has been transferred to the network from Ethereum.</p>
<h2>Hacker's memecoin antics </h2>
<p>Following yesterday's RocketSwap incident, PeckShield noticed that RocketSwap's hacker moved the stolen assets from the Base blockchain to Ethereum and quickly created a memecoin named <a href="https://dexscreener.com/ethereum/0x5138b4afa56b82cf7fdf5fb892e1b32018c10ff6">LoveRCKT</a>.</p>
<p>This newly minted token was then paired with 400 ETH of liquidity on Uniswap. Despite being deployed by the hacker, traders piled in. LoveRCKT's price <a href="https://dexscreener.com/ethereum/0x5138b4afa56b82cf7fdf5fb892e1b32018c10ff6">tripled</a> in just one day, rising from $0.00000001 to $0.00000003, before <a href="https://twitter.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1691660149084377577">dropping</a> by more than 90%. </p>