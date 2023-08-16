<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto security firm Ledger announced a new integration that permits U.S. customers to buy cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether and litecoin using their PayPal account, the company said in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Paris-based blockchain company said U.S. customers using its Ledger Live app will — while subject to “applicable state law” — be able to buy crypto without verification if they have already purchased digital currency using PayPal.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Both PayPal and Ledger are focused on creating secure, seamless, and fast transactions no matter where you are in the world,” said Pascal Gauthier, chairman and CEO of Ledger. “Ledger is committed to simplifying the world of crypto and PayPal is committed to making the movement of money as simple, reliable and affordable as possible.”</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>PayPal crypto moves</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both Ledger and PayPal have been recently expanding their interests in crypto. PayPal recently </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243766/paypal-stablecoin-threatens-basic-crypto-tenets-but-also-poses-upside"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a U.S. stablecoin, while Ledger </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236835/ledger-launches-custodial-trading-network-for-institutions"><span style="font-weight: 400;">rolled </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">ou</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">t a new trading network for institutions named Tradelink.</span></p>\r\n<p>Founded in 2014 and best-known for hardware wallets, Ledger is among Europe’s biggest crypto businesses.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>