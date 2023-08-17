<p>Transactions on the newly launched Shibarium are reportedly stuck in a pending state — accounting for more than 1,003 ether ($1.8 million) in locked funds.</p>\r\n<p>Blockchain security team Beosin stated that the funds are locked and has <a href="https://twitter.com/BeosinAlert/status/1692003409602445743">advised</a> users to temporarily stop using Shibarium.</p>\r\n<p>Data from Shibarium's primary blockchain explorer <a href="https://www.shibariumscan.io">indicate</a> no new transactions have been confirmed for five hours.</p>\r\n<p>A screenshot circulating on social media reportedly captured from an internal Telegram conversation — which has not been verified by The Block — seemingly shows one Shibarium developer <a href="https://twitter.com/shroom_daddy/status/1691953231289528683">stating</a>: "We can't recover the ETH bridged."</p>\r\n<p>Noted blockchain sleuth ZachXBT <a href="https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/1691962886585815081">chimed in</a> to say that they have not confirmed if the RPC is dead, but "it's a sloppy launch regardless."</p>\r\n<p>As of the time of this writing, the Shibarium RPC website appears to be inaccessible.</p>\r\n<p>Users have also reportedly been <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2023/08/17/shib-plunges-9-on-apparent-shibarium-bridge-issues/">blocked</a> from sending messages on the project's Discord shortly after the issues began.</p>\r\n<p>The price of Shiba inu has declined by 9% over the past 24 hours. Associated tokens Bone and Leash have dropped by 13% and 25%, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Shibarium <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245667/shiba-inu-memecoin-declines-as-shibarium-mainnet-goes-live">launched</a> yesterday during the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Canada.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>