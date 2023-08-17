North Korean hackers stole over $180 million in crypto during H1 2023: report

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">North Korea continues to pose a significant threat in the realm of cryptocurrency exploits, as hackers from the country have illegally accumulated at least $180 million in the first six months of this year, according to the South Korean national intelligence agency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea’s National Intelligence Service disclosed the figure during a press briefing today, as <a href="https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/view.php?key=20230817010008575">reported</a> by local media outlet Asia Today.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Involvement of Lazarus Group</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">North Korean hacking organization, Lazarus Group, is among the most sought-after suspects in numerous crypto-related hacks. CoinsPaid, an entity linked to crypto payments processor Alphapo, disclosed that it endured a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241607/lazarus-group-suspected-by-coinspaid-of-37-million-hack">$37 million exploit</a> last month, <a href="https://coinspaid.com/tpost/0zx28tmj51-coinspaid-is-back-to-processing-after-be">suspecting</a> Lazarus Group as the culprit of the attack.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. government <a href="https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/141985/us-government-connects-north-korean-hacking-group-with-last-months-600-million-ronin-exploit">identified</a> Lazarus as the principal offender in last year’s $600 million hack on Ronin, the blockchain that operates the play-to-earn game known as Axie Infinity. This group has been involved in theft from cryptocurrency users for several years.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>