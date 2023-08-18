Mastercard forms CBDC partner program with Ripple, Consensys

<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Global payments giant Mastercard is forming a central bank digital currency program with initial partners, including </span><span style="font-weight: 400">Ripple</span><span style="font-weight: 400"> and blockchain development firm Consensys.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Mastercard </span><a href="https://www.mastercard.com/news/perspectives/2023/cbdcs-trust-and-the-evolution-of-money/"><span style="font-weight: 400">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> Thursday that it is convening a group of blockchain and payment services providers to participate in the program. The new CBDC program is designed to “foster collaboration with key players in the space,” Raj Dhamodharan, Mastercard’s head of digital assets and blockchain, said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“We believe in payment choice and that interoperability across the different ways of making payments is an essential component of a flourishing economy,” Dhamodharan added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The initial partners of the program include Ripple, Consensys, Fireblocks and Fluency, a tokenized assets service provider.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Mastercard's CBDC is still in its early stages</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Dhamodharan </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245364/mastercard-cbdc"><span style="font-weight: 400">told</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> The Block in a podcast interview published this month that</span><span style="font-weight: 400"> if a government wants to build a CBDC and wants it to be available to businesses and consumers to use, “you need to have day one flexibility built into it in terms of production, consumer protection and privacy.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While Mastercard did not detail its plan for the new program, the payment giant noted that CBDCs shouldn’t be adopted in a vacuum, and the work of its CBDC Partner Program will “help central banks understand how to develop a CBDC that adds something new and valuable to the economy.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As early as September 2020, Mastercard </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/77300/mastercard-customizable-cbdc-testing-platform"><span style="font-weight: 400">launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> a testing platform for central banks to evaluate CBDC systems. In February 2021, the company started to</span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/95188/mastercard-partnership-prepaid-card-bahamas"><span style="font-weight: 400"> issue prepaid cards</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> in the Bahamas, allowing users to convert the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/81929/the-central-bank-of-the-bahamas-officially-launches-its-sand-dollar-digital-currency"><span style="font-weight: 400">Sand Dollar</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">, the country’s CBDC.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>