<p><i>Episode 76</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Mastercard EVP of Blockchain/Digital Asset Products &amp; Digital Partnerships Raj Dhamodharan.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/2PGKDUSaW6w" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Mastercard EVP Raj Dhamodharan manages Mastercard's blockchain and digital asset strategy.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Dhamodharan unpacks Mastercard's vision for a future in which value can be transferred seamlessly between public and private blockchains, and explains how CBDCs and tokenized bank deposits could revolutionize global payments. <br />\r\n<br />\r\n<strong>Outline:</strong></p>\r\n<p><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PGKDUSaW6w&amp;t=60s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">1:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Mastercard's Multi Token Network</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PGKDUSaW6w&amp;t=360s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">6:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> MTN Applications</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PGKDUSaW6w&amp;t=613s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">10:13</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> KYC &amp; Crypto Credential</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PGKDUSaW6w&amp;t=766s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">12:46</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Public/Private Transactions </span></p>\r\n<p><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PGKDUSaW6w&amp;t=849s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">14:09</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Tokenized Bank Deposits</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PGKDUSaW6w&amp;t=1280s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">21:20</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> The Multichain Future</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PGKDUSaW6w&amp;t=1465s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">24:25</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Central Bank Digital Currencies</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PGKDUSaW6w&amp;t=1756s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">29:16</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Closing Thoughts</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>