Coinbase sees tepid interest in bond buyback offer that could signal upside

<p>Coinbase's offer to buy back bonds with a face value of $150 million has so far been met with limited interest in a development that suggests many investors think there's more upside for the notes.</p>
<p>The crypto exchange said Monday that it had increased its repurchase offer to 67.5 cents on the dollar and that bonds worth $50 million at face value had so far been tendered. </p>
<p>The notes, which have a coupon of 3.625% and mature in 2031, are currently trading around 63.5 cents on the dollar. <span id="_ctrl0_ctl42_lblModuleDetailHeadline">Bondholders still have until Sept. 1 to make their final decision and take the deal.</span></p>
<p>Coinbase first announced the offer to partially buy back the $1 billion issue earlier this month. The bonds had dipped below 60 cents on the dollar shortly before the company first announced the deal. </p>
<h2>Coinbase regulatory concerns</h2>
<p>Although Coinbase continues to wrestle with regulatory concerns, its most recent earnings report beat analysts' estimates. The company's shares have fallen almost 29% over the past month, but they're still up more than 100% so far this year. </p>
<p>In June, ratings agency Moody's cut its outlook on the company to negative from stable in the wake of a lawsuit filed against it by the Securities and Exchange Commission. </p>