<p>Ether declined as a wallet associated with Vitalik Buterin moved 600 ETH to U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.</p>
<p>The world's second largest digital asset was changing hands for $1,660 at 12:25 p.m. ET, declining 0.5% over the past day. It's declined more than 10% over the past week, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CoinGecko.</a></p>
<p>According to analysis from Lookonchain, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246335/ethereum-developers-to-debut-new-testnet-holesky-next-month">Ethereum</a> co-founder repaid a loan of 251,000 RAI on the Maker protocol and followed by withdrawing 1,000 ETH.</p>
<p>"He t<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">hen deposited 600 </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1cvl2hr r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" dir="ltr" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24ETH&amp;src=cashtag_click">ETH</a> </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">($1 million) to </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1cvl2hr r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" dir="ltr" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coinbase?src=hashtag_click">Coinbase</a></span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> 5 hrs ago," Lookonchain <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1554457248315092992">tweeted </a>on Monday. </span>Etherscan <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0xd8da6bf26964af9d7eed9e03e53415d37aa96045">shows</a> that Buterin's ENS domain, called Vitalik.eth, made the transactions approximately 11 hours ago.</p>
<h2>Vitalik's Ether sell strategy</h2>
<p>Onchain data suggests the majority of market participants are not following Vitalik's actions.</p>
<p><a href="https://cryptoquant.com/asset/eth/chart/exchange-flows/exchange-reserve?exchange=all_exchange&amp;window=DAY&amp;sma=0&amp;ema=0&amp;priceScale=log&amp;metricScale=linear&amp;chartStyle=line">CryptoQuant</a> metrics show that Ethereum exchange reserves have dropped by 2.5 million ETH to a total of 14.9 million ETH since August 7. A decline in the total number of coins held on global exchanges signals traders are removing ether to cold-storage and can be interpreted as a sentiment to hold the digital asset, possibly until the climate improves and a positive catalyst manifests.</p>
<p>According to Glassnode <a href="https://studio.glassnode.com/metrics?a=ETH&amp;m=distribution.BalanceExchanges">data</a>, the amount of ETH held on exchanges is now at its lowest level since 2018.</p>
<p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">It is not clear why the Ethereum co-founder transferred the ether to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246552/coinbase-sees-tepid-interest-in-bond-buyback-offer-that-could-signal-upside">Coinbase</a>. The last time he transferred a significant portion of the digital asset to a centralized exchange was in May when o</span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">nchain data from Lookonchain claimed his ENS address sent 200 </span><span class="r-18u37iz">ETH, worth </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">$396,000 at that time, to Kraken. </span></p>
<p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">On the same day, the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222561/ethereum-shapella-shanghai-capella-foundation-doubles-bug-bounty">Ethereum Foundation</a> also </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">transferred 15,000 </span><span class="r-18u37iz">ETH, worth </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">$29.7 million, to the same exchange. </span></p>
<p>After Vitalik's maneuvers in May, crypto-sector observers interpreted it as the co-founder telegraphing his view of an impending market downturn.</p>