China sentences former party official to life in prison for crypto mining corruption, power abuse

<p><span style="font-weight: 400">China has sentenced a former party official to life imprisonment for corruptive activities, including those related to cryptocurrency mining, a Chinese court </span><a href="https://www.court.gov.cn/fabu/xiangqing/409502.html"><span style="font-weight: 400">pronounced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> today.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Yi Xiao, a former provincial-level official in the southeastern province of Jiangxi, was accused of abusing his power to facilitate crypto-mining activities.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The court trial in Hangzhou, a city in East China's Zhejiang province, found that, from 2008 to 2021, Xiao took advantage of his positions, including his role as a vice chairman of the Jiangxi provincial committee of the People's political consultative conference, to illegally accept more than 125 million yuan ($17.1 million) in bribes, the court said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Also, when Xiao served as a party secretary of Fuzhou city from 2017 to 2021, he assisted companies engaged in crypto mining, "resulting in significant losses to public property, national and people's interests," the court said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As a result, Xiao was sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life and had all personal property confiscated.</span></p>
<h2><strong>China's crypto ban</strong></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Unlike its neighboring Hong Kong, which is actively developing the crypto and Web3 industries, China banned all crypto transactions on the mainland in September 2021.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">China </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/105973/china-inner-mongolia-crypto-bitcoin-mining-ban-measures"><span style="font-weight: 400">started</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> a broader crackdown on crypto mining in May 2021 in some provinces.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Last week, a local court in the Guangxi autonomous region </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244929/chinese-filecoin-mining-firm-charged-for-allegedly-orchestrating-83-3-million-pyramid-scheme"><span style="font-weight: 400">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> it heard a case of Shenzhen Shikongyun Technology, one of the largest Filecoin mining firms in China, for its alleged involvement in an $83.3 million pyramid scheme.</span></p>