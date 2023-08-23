<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DBS Bank, Singapore’s biggest bank, today unveiled a new iteration of its metaverse experience in The Sandbox, which is expected to be accessible to the public by the end of this year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bank said its “DBS BetterWorld” metaverse experience will be a gamified adventure that aims to demonstrate how the virtual experiences can be used as a force for good.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As part of the experience, players must complete a series of activities — inspired by five businesses supported by the DBS Foundation — to mitigate food waste, the bank said in a statement shared with The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">DBS Bank said it will launch the BetterWorld once The Sandbox’s Alpha Season 4 is available later this year.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Metaverse ambition</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bank’s latest move comes after it last year </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/169047/singapores-biggest-bank-dbs-to-acquire-land-in-the-sandbox-metaverse"><span style="font-weight: 400;">acquired</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> land in The Sandbox — a unit of virtual real estate in The Sandbox metaverse — to develop BetterWorld.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last year, banking giant HSBC also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/138003/banking-giant-hsbc-partners-with-metaverse-firm-the-sandbox"><span style="font-weight: 400;">bought</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a plot of land in The Sandbox to develop a virtual experience to engage and connect with sports, esports and gaming enthusiasts.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>