FTX, BlockFi claimant data compromised in Kroll ‘cybersecurity incident’

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kroll, the </span><a href="https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/FTX/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">bankruptcy claims agent</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, suffered a "cybersecurity incident" that compromised certain non-sensitive user data.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">FTX </span><a href="https://twitter.com/FTX_Official/status/1694899217326608611"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> today that Kroll is informing affected individuals about measures they can take to protect themselves.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"FTX account passwords were not maintained by Kroll, and FTX's own systems were not affected," FTX said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bankrupt exchange warned claimants to "remain on high alert for attempted fraud and scam emails impersonating parties in the bankruptcy."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockFi, another bankrupt crypto firm, was also affected by what appears to be the same incident, it </span><a href="https://twitter.com/BlockFi/status/1694844414294704547"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> today.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockFi said it only learned of the incident on Wednesday, adding Kroll had confirmed that an unauthorized party got access to certain BlockFi client data housed on Kroll's platform.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"To be clear, BlockFi's internal systems and client funds were not impacted," the crypto lending firm said.</span></p>
<h2><b>What happened?</b></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In one email — received by an FTX claimant and obtained by The Block — Kroll said that an unauthorized third party gained control of a mobile phone number belonging to a Kroll employee and from that gained access to files in the company's cloud-based systems.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">These files included some claimants' personal information, including names, addresses, email addresses and the balances in their FTX accounts.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"When Kroll became aware of the incident, it acted quickly to secure the impacted Kroll account and launched an investigation," the email said, without elaborating when the agent learned about the incident. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Claimants are advised to remain alert for potential scams, as the attacker might use the information to send phishing emails, Kroll warned.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kroll did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.</span></p>
<h2><b>Bankruptcy proceedings</b></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this week, FTX </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247155/ftx-galaxy-manage-crypto-holdings"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it is looking to Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital to help manage its crypto holdings.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In April, FTX said it had </span><a href="https://www.reuters.com/technology/bankrupt-crypto-exchange-ftx-has-recovered-73-bln-assets-attorney-2023-04-12/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">recovered</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> over $7.3 billion in cash and liquid crypto assets.</span></p>
<p><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">(Updates to add more details.)</span></i></p>