JPMorgan sees 'limited downside' for crypto markets over the near term

<p>The crypto markets experienced a correction and liquidations this month, but the challenging phase has likely passed, according to JPMorgan.</p>
<p>Based on JPMorgan's analysis of CME bitcoin futures positions that serve as a proxy, the unwinding of long positions appears to be nearing its completion stage rather than being in its initial stages. "As a result, we see limited downside for crypto markets over the near term," JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note on Thursday.</p>
<p>Crypto traders had built long positions on the back of recent positive news — including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235926/sec-lawsuit-over-whether-xrp-is-a-security-will-go-to-trial">the XRP ruling</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243569/paypal-launches-stablecoin">the launch of PayPal's stablecoin</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242986/sec-hears-from-cricketer-musician-and-physicist-on-proposed-bitcoin-etfs">anticipation that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission will approve spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund applications</a>, as well as early positioning by some traders ahead of the bitcoin halving event scheduled for next year — the JPMorgan analysts said.</p>
<p>The crypto markets corrected as positive news faded, with the SEC delaying its decision on spot bitcoin ETF approvals, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244036/sec-files-letter-with-sdny-seeking-leave-for-interlocutory-appeal-in-ripple-case">the agency being confident in appealing the XRP ruling</a>, and Congress debating stringent regulations on stablecoins. "The fading of the above previously positive news has induced a wave of long position liquidations in recent weeks that are still reverberating," the analysts said — but "unwinding of long positions appears to be at its end phase rather than its beginning," they added.</p>
<p>This month's crypto market correction was in line with a broader correction in risk assets, such as equities and tech stocks — which, in turn, appear to have been induced by "frothy positioning in tech, higher U.S. real yields and growth concerns about China," according to the analysts. The news related to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246111/spacex-wrote-down-bitcoin-holdings-by-373-million-wsj">SpaceX liquidating its bitcoin holding last year and in 2021</a> also acted as an additional catalyst for the correction in crypto markets, the analysts said.</p>
<p>Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency in the market, currently trades at around $26,000.</p>
<p>Earlier this week, crypto venture fund <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247161/bitcoin-price-halving-pantera">Pantera Capital illustrated that the bitcoin price could reach $148,000 after the Bitcoin halving event</a> next year.</p>