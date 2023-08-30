Binance Japan plans to triple number of listed tokens to 100: Bloomberg

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance Japan, which </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242410/binance-plans-to-first-list-34-tokens-in-japan-as-it-re-enters-the-market-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">launched full services earlier this month</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, said today that it aims to offer at least 100 tokens on its platform in the short term — about three times the current offering — according to a Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.co.jp//news/articles/2023-08-30/S06NY5T1UM0W01"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance Japan’s representative said today in an online briefing that it plans to work with other local crypto exchanges in the country to ensure better liquidity in the market, Japanese crypto media outlet </span><a href="https://coinpost.jp/?p=479791"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinpost reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, retweeted the Coinpost article.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Japanese arm of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, currently lists 34 tokens. It has previously said that customers in Japan can gain access to services including spot trading, Earn products and its NFT marketplace.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>A re-entry into </strong><strong>Japan</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In November 2022, Binance acquired 100% of Sakura Exchange BitCoin — paving the way for it to be regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The re-entry came after the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/109623/japan-fsa-another-warning-binance-unregistered-operations">JFSA issued warnings in 2021 against Binance</a>, saying that the exchange was operating in the country without registration.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>