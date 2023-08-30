<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey Exchange, an Asia-based cryptocurrency exchange with operations in Hong Kong, partnered with crypto wallet provider imToken to better serve retail clients, the company said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a statement shared today with The Block, HashKey said it will provide imToken users with a trusted and compliant trading platform, while imToken will serve as the official non-custodial wallet partner, catering to users who want self-managed digital assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The new partnership comes after HashKey, earlier this month, became the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242897/hashkey-obtains-first-license-in-hong-kong-to-offer-crypto-retail-trading"><span style="font-weight: 400;">first crypto outfit in Hong Kong to obtain a license</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> under the city’s new licensing regime, which permits crypto trading platforms to offer retail services. On Monday, HashKey </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247368/hashkey-crypto-retail-trading-hong-kong"><span style="font-weight: 400;">started offering crypto trading</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> services to retail clients.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Ambition in Hong Kong</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247368/hashkey-crypto-retail-trading-hong-kong">interview with The Block last week</a>, Livio Weng, HashKey’s chief operating officer, said the exchange has high hopes for its retail services.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We hope to grow our registered user base to between 500,000 to 1 million by the end of this year," Weng said. "We’re also anticipating a more bullish market next year. If that’s the case, we would target to serve 10 million users by 2025."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">HashKey is currently in talks with roughly five local brokerages in the city to establish on-ramps for its crypto trading services, according to Weng.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>