<p>London-based startup Herodotus has introduced a developer tool called "on-chain accumulator," allowing users to read and verify data from any point in Ethereum's history using a cryptographic method known as "storage proofs."</p>
<p>Developed in collaboration with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/208731/starkware-open-sources-prover-technology-for-ethereum-layer-2-network">StarkWare</a>, a company focused on scalability solutions, the technology aims to overcome a current limitation in Ethereum that only validates the last 256 blockhashes.</p>
<p>"Suddenly, everyone will be able to access whatever they want from parts of Ethereum's history — and, very soon, will be able to go however far back they want," said Kacper Koziol, co-founder of Herodotus. "It's an innovation that is sorely needed to bring Ethereum in line with the principles of transparency and accessibility that are so central in blockchain communities."</p>
<p>The StarkWare team noted that this technological development would help develop permissionless "account recovery systems" that depend on past and current on-chain data verification. It could also facilitate the creation of insurance protocols that use historical on-chain activities for determining payouts or offering coverage, it added.</p>
<p>The release of this on-chain accumulator tool was one of the major highlights at yesterday's Starknet Summit in San Francisco.</p>
<h2>Utilizing storage proofs</h2>
<p>The accumulator tool utilizes the Stark prover — co-developed by Eli Ben-Sasson, President of StarkWare. More specifically, Herodotus employed a custom version of StarkWare's shared prover (SHARP).</p>
<p><a href="https://book.starknet.io/chapter_8/storage_proofs.html">Storage proofs</a> are cryptographic methods used to confirm the validity of data, transactions, or assets on a blockchain without requiring a third party. The technology is compatible with both Ethereum and Layer 2 blockchain Starknet.</p>