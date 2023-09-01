<p>Crypto venture capital firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/237373/crypto-is-so-back-on-paradigms-website">Paradigm</a>, one of the most established and active players in the space, is saying goodbye to its CFO <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/nathan-apsel-87540733/">Nathan Apsel</a> and General Counsel <a href="https://www.paradigm.xyz/team/reenajashnanislusarz">Reena Jashnani-Slusarz</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The two will depart the firm in mid-September, according to an internal email that was obtained by The Block. The company didn't provide a comment.</p>\r\n<p>"Over the last 2+ years with their help, we have doubled in size, launched our first venture fund, hosted our first in person LP Summit, and welcomed many great colleagues to our Legal and Finance teams," COO <a href="https://www.paradigm.xyz/team/alanapalmedo">Alana Palmedo</a> said in the email.</p>\r\n<p>"I want to thank both of them for their tremendous contributions and helping us build Paradigm into what we are today," Palmedo continued. "Our Legal and Finance teams are fierce and powerful thanks to you!" </p>\r\n<h2>New CFO to come</h2>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.paradigm.xyz/team/katiebiber">Katie Biber</a>, who joined as Chief Legal Officer over a year ago, will continue to lead the legal team, according to a person familiar with the plans who was not able to discuss the matter publicly.</p>\r\n<p>The company will be announcing a new CFO in the coming months, the person added.</p>\r\n<p>The company isn't reducing overall headcount, the person said, pointing out recent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240108/paradigm-hires-dc-lobbyist-to-aid-its-push-for-clearer-crypto-regulation">new hires</a> such as Alex Grieve on the policy team and Cookie Wiese as People Lead.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>