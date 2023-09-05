<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea plans to submit a bill to track and freeze cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets used by North Korea, the Korea JoongAng Daily </span><a href="https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/news/2023-09-04/national/northKorea/South-seeks-to-track-and-freeze-Norths-crypto-assets/1861813"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bill, aimed at cutting the funding of Pyongyang’s weapons programs, is the result of 10 months of consultations among various South Korean government agencies, the local media outlet reported, citing multiple government sources with knowledge of the matter.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Administration insiders said that President Yoon Suk Yeol issued instructions to revise the bill to contain “practical measures to bolster national security” before submission, adding that the bill is expected to add to South Korea’s existing sanctions against North Korea.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One government official told the Daily that the South Korean President thought the country’s cybersecurity framework “urgently needs repair” and another administrator said the latest bill details measures to “track and neutralize virtual coins and other cryptocurrency assets stolen by the North through hacking.”</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>North Korea’s hacks</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">North Korea’s hackers illegally </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245850/north-korean-hackers-stole-over-180-million-in-crypto-during-h1-2023-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">amassed $180 million in cryptocurrency exploits</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the first half of this year, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said last month, as </span><a href="https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/view.php?key=20230817010008575"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by local media outlet Asia Today.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Korea JoongAng Daily reported that North Korea stole $1.28 billion worth of bitcoin and ether through hacks last year alone, citing South Korean intelligence.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lazarus Group, the North Korean hacking organization, is among the most sought-after suspects in numerous crypto-related hacks. CoinsPaid, an entity linked to crypto payments processor Alphapo, disclosed that it </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241607/lazarus-group-suspected-by-coinspaid-of-37-million-hack"><span style="font-weight: 400;">suffered a $37 million exploit in July</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, </span><a href="https://coinspaid.com/tpost/0zx28tmj51-coinspaid-is-back-to-processing-after-be"><span style="font-weight: 400;">suspecting</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Lazarus Group as the culprit of the attack.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>