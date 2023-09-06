<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">China’s Shandong province has released draft guidelines to boost the development of its metaverse industry, as the world’s second-largerst economy continues its blockchain drive.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The government of the eastern Chinese province said in the </span><a href="http://gxt.shandong.gov.cn/art/2023/9/4/art_15207_10335471.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">document released Monday</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it plans to grow metaverse-related initiatives in the province to reach a market size of 150 billion yuan (US$20.5 billion) by 2025.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Up until 2025, the Shandong provincial government said it aims to build several metaverse-related industrial parks and nurture at least 100 metaverse firms. Specifically, the local government said it would work to facilitate companies to apply for at least 3,000 international and domestic patents by 2025.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The draft guidelines showed that the local government defined metaverse as "a novel virtual and physical integrated digital space that combines various information technologies such as virtual reality, digital twinning, blockchain, internet of things, 5G and 6G, as well as artificial intelligence."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Shandong provincial government is soliciting public feedback on the guidelines until Sept. 8.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>China’s blockchain ambition</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While China banned all cryptocurrency transactions in September 2021, the country </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/107414/china-guideline-foster-blockchain"><span style="font-weight: 400;">remains bullish on homegrown blockchain technology and digital economies</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> — with Chinese tech giants, such as Alibaba and Tencent, focusing on developing their own consortium blockchains.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In May, Beijing </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232404/beijing-web3-white-paper?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss"><span style="font-weight: 400;">released a white paper aimed at promoting innovation and development of the Web 3.0 industry</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The government is looking to position Beijing as a global innovation hub for the digital economy.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245921/china-sichuan-metaverse-2025"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sichuan province also published a draft action plan</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that aims to expand its metaverse industry to hit a market size of $34.4 billion by 2025.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>