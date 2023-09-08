<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto startup LBRY filed an <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nhd.56253/gov.uscourts.nhd.56253.111.0.pdf"><span class="s2">appeal</span></a> on Thursday in an attempt to reverse a judge's decision that ruled its token was subject to regulatory oversight. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">LBRY posted the appeal on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, alongside the "ah sh** here we go again" meme. </span><span class="s1">The U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire found that LBRY’s LBC token was an investment contract, and therefore a security, in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/183770/sec-wins-suit-against-lbry-in-major-blow-to-crypto-token-issuance"><span class="s3">November</span></a> 2022. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">"LBRY is mistaken about both the facts and the law," the court said in 2022. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s4">A long road</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/99773/sec-lawsuit-lbry-credits-securities"><span class="s2">charged</span></a> LBRY in 2021 with selling unregistered securities and said the firm </span><span class="s4">"received more than $11 million in U.S. dollars, Bitcoin, and services from purchasers who participated in its offering." </span><span class="s1">Judge Paul Barbadoro issued a final judgment on July 11. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The ruling was a major blow to crypto issuers, and some said that the SEC did not give enough warning to crypto firms on how it will apply its oversight. LBRY called the lawsuit at the time a "tremendous threat to the entire cryptocurrency industry."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The appeal comes as multiple cases are making their way through the courts, including one involving <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248839/ripple-says-court-should-deny-sec-request-for-appeal">Ripple Labs</a> that saw a judge issue a mixed ruling as to whether XRP is a security. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>