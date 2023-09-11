<p>Sushi is expanding to the Aptos blockchain, marking the first time the decentralized finance project has integrated with a blockchain that is not natively compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).</p>\r\n<p>As part of the expansion, Sushi's version 2 automated market maker (AMM) will be integrated onto the Aptos network.</p>\r\n<p>“This integration marks the first non-EVM chain for Sushi,” the Sushi team said in a statement. “The first-ever non-EVM integration with Aptos is key to advancing Sushi’s goals for cross-chain and multi-chain prominence.”</p>\r\n<p>Major EVM chains where Sushi already operates include Ethereum, Fantom, Polygon, Arbitrum, BNB Chain and others.</p>\r\n<p>Backed by venture firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/189309/inside-aptos-the-1-9-billion-blockchain-born-out-of-the-shuttered-libra-project">Aptos</a> is a Layer 1 blockchain. Created by former Meta employees, it provides developers with the ability to create decentralized apps using Move, a Rust-based programming language.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>