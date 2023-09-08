Premium News

Ripple acquires Fortress Trust, which will use Ripple payments tech for FortressPay

Binance to remove support for Polygon NFTs

Linus Financial settles SEC charges for failing to register crypto lending product

Exclusive
Helix raises $2 million to connect crypto investors with private credit yields

OKX and Circle partner to add USDC features to OKX Wallet and DEX aggregator

Ripple acquires Fortress Trust, which will use Ripple payments tech for FortressPay

Binance to remove support for Polygon NFTs

Linus Financial settles SEC charges for failing to register crypto lending product

Exclusive
Helix raises $2 million to connect crypto investors with private credit yields

OKX and Circle partner to add USDC features to OKX Wallet and DEX aggregator