BNB Chain developers release opBNB mainnet to public

<p>The core development team at BNB Chain has announced the public mainnet launch of opBNB, a Layer 2 network aimed at scaling decentralized apps in the BNB Chain ecosystem.</p>
<p>The public mainnet launch of <a href="https://opbnb.bnbchain.org/en">opBNB</a> came after a comprehensive testing phase to ensure the network's reliability, the team said.</p>
<p>opBNB has been developed using Optimism's software package known as OP Stack. As a Layer 2 scaling solution, it's designed to allow developers to deploy Ethereum-compatible dapps on an off-chain layer, which are then secured by BNB Smart Chain (BSC) using optimistic rollup technology. The goal is to help increase transaction speed and reduce fees for dapps.</p>
<p>In June, the team first spun up the opBNB testnet, followed by a limited mainnet <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246012/bnb-chains-layer-2-opbnb-rolls-out-mainnet-for-infrastructure-providers">release</a> in August when it opened to a select number of infrastructure providers. The final rollout concludes today with its public launch.</p>
<h2>opBNB concludes testing phase</h2>
<p>"Scalability and security remain the paramount priorities for opBNB. Before opening the mainnet to the general public, strict criteria were met," commented Arno Bauer, senior solution architect at BNB Chain.</p>
<p>opBNB is part of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/249523/what-is-bnb-chain-and-how-does-it-work-a-beginners-guide-to-bnb-cryptocurrency?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">BNB Chain ecosystem</a> that includes five distinct networks. These are the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), a Layer 1 blockchain compatible with EVM; Layer-2 solutions opBNB and zkBNB; the BNB Beacon Chain serving as the ecosystem's staking and governance layer; and the data storage network BNB Greenfield.</p>