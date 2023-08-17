<p>The BNB Chain team has made a notable step in progressing opBNB beyond its testnet phase.</p>\r\n<p>The team <a href="https://twitter.com/BNBCHAIN/status/1691721686825980199?s=20">announced</a> on Thursday that opBNB, its EVM-compatible Layer 2 network on BNB Chain, is now available to infrastructure providers. To be clear, this is not a public mainnet launch.</p>\r\n<p>Decentralized apps have already added $1.4 million in total value locked on the network, with $1.35 million of that TVL derived from the decentralized exchange BinarySwap, according to <a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Op_Bnb">data</a> from DefiLlama.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_246014"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1836px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-246014 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-17-at-11.09.24-AM.png" alt="" width="1826" height="852" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt">opBNB total value locked data. Image: DeFiLlama</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>"This journey began on June 19, 2023, with the launch of its Testnet, and since then, 1.5 months have flown by in a whirlwind of progress," the BNB Chain team wrote in a <a href="https://www.bnbchain.org/en/blog/opbnb-from-testnet-to-mainnet/#:">blog</a>. "The BNB Chain community has tirelessly advanced the technology and nurtured the ecosystem leading up to this pivotal moment — the highly anticipated launch of the opBNB Mainnet."</p>\r\n<p>opBNB is based on Optimism's OP Stack and leverages optimistic rollup technology to scale help scale apps, The Block previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235401/bnb-chain-opbnb-testnet-evm-compatible">reported</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>