<p>North Korea's Lazarus Group was likely behind the $55 million hack of crypto exchange CoinEx, according to on-chain data sourced by crypto sleuth ZachXBT.</p>
<p>A link was found between the attack on CoinEx and the recent hack of betting platform Stake.com, which the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249805/fbi-says-north-korea-linked-lazarus-group-was-responsible-for-41-million-theft-on-stake">FBI had claimed</a> was orchestrated by Lazarus.</p>
<p>An Ethereum wallet address was found that was likely owned by the orchestrators of both attacks, suggesting the attacks were carried out by the same group. This wallet address, which had received funds from Stake.com, interacted with the wallet address that received the stolen funds from CoinEx, <a href="https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/1701905899034390574/photo/1">ZachXBT noted</a>.</p>
<p>Estimates of the size of the CoinEx hack, initially estimated at <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250508/coinex-hot-wallets-appear-to-be-drained-of-nearly-28-million-in-crypto">around $28 million</a>, have risen to about $55 million. This is according to <a href="https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vysrDd16d85TlEwk6cJMn_Je0cztS1bE3IRgm8xcOj0/edit#gid=0">spreadsheet</a> data aggregated by security firm SlowMist, which breaks down the assets stolen and their respective values.</p>
<p>The stolen assets include $6 million in bitcoin, $18.5 million in ether, and $6 million in XRP.</p>
<p>CoinEx has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250472/coinex-assures-users-that-funds-are-safe-following-exploit">temporarily halted deposits</a> and withdrawals while it investigates the hack. The exchange promised that affected parties would receive 100% compensation.</p>