CoinEx assures users that funds are safe following exploit

<p>Crypto exchange CoinEx assured its users that funds are safe following an exploit Tuesday. </p>\r\n<p>CoinEx said on social media that it noticed "anomalous withdrawals" from hot wallets holding exchange assets.</p>\r\n<p>"<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Promptly recognizing the gravity of the situation, we immediately established a special investigative team to delve into the matter," it <a href="https://twitter.com/coinexcom/status/1701651414991397176?t=Z7cvenRYZ_K75GhSsX6kZA&amp;s=19">wrote</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p>The exchange confirmed that unauthorized transactions involving ETH, TRON and MATIC occurred and that the "precise amount of the loss is still being determined." The Block previously reported that the initial amount drained neared <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250508/coinex-hot-wallets-appear-to-be-drained-of-nearly-28-million-in-crypto">$28 million</a>. </p>\r\n<p>"We assure all users: your assets are secure and untouched. Affected parties will receive 100% compensation for any loss due to this breach," CoinEx added. The exchange temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals as it rectifies the situation. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>