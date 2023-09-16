Premium News

FTX reopens claims portal following security incident

Optimism to distribute unclaimed funds from first airdrop

Five top crypto stories this past week: Binance.US’s woes continue, SEC targets NFTs, Lazarus strikes again, and more

Mark Cuban loses $860,000 of crypto to phishing attack

CZ says Binance.US CEO departed to take a break

FTX reopens claims portal following security incident

Optimism to distribute unclaimed funds from first airdrop

Five top crypto stories this past week: Binance.US’s woes continue, SEC targets NFTs, Lazarus strikes again, and more

Mark Cuban loses $860,000 of crypto to phishing attack

CZ says Binance.US CEO departed to take a break

Live
BTCUSD
$ 26,566.50 0.09%
ETHUSD
$ 1,634.59 -0.02%
LTCUSD
$ 65.39 0.98%
SOLUSD
$ 19.14 0.42%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

FTX reopens claims portal following security incident

Optimism to distribute unclaimed funds from first airdrop

Five top crypto stories this past week: Binance.US’s woes continue, SEC targets NFTs, Lazarus strikes again, and more

Mark Cuban loses $860,000 of crypto to phishing attack

CZ says Binance.US CEO departed to take a break

FTX reopens claims portal following security incident

Optimism to distribute unclaimed funds from first airdrop

Five top crypto stories this past week: Binance.US’s woes continue, SEC targets NFTs, Lazarus strikes again, and more

Mark Cuban loses $860,000 of crypto to phishing attack

CZ says Binance.US CEO departed to take a break

</