FTX reopens claims portal following security incident

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The FTX claims portal has returned to full operation after unfreezing user accounts that were affected by a recent cyber security incident which targeted Kroll, the third-party agent managing the creditor claims for the FTX bankruptcy.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a statement announcing the return to normal operation, FTX </span><a href="https://x.com/FTX_Official/status/1703149055839244757?s=20"><span style="font-weight: 400;">asserted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that freezing customer accounts was a “precautionary measure” and noted that “additional security measures” have been implemented on the claims platform. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In August, Kroll </span><a href="https://www.kroll.com/en/about-us/news/security-incident"><span style="font-weight: 400;">disclosed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that a “SIM swapping” attack allowed a threat actor to gain access to “certain files containing personal information of bankruptcy claimants in the matters of BlockFi, FTX and Genesis.” Following the incident, Kroll froze affected user accounts, though the company </span><a href="https://ftxquestions.kroll.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">claims</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that no FTX passwords or KYC information were exposed in the breach. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">FTX customers have until September 29 to file a proof of claim with Kroll. While it remains to be seen how much value creditors will recover, the judge in FTX’s bankruptcy case recently </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250876/judge-approves-order-allowing-ftx-to-start-selling-crypto"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the estate’s plan to begin liquidating its digital assets. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>