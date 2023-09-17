Hong Kong regulator: Crypto firms cannot claim to be 'banks'

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned crypto firms to avoid using the term “bank” unless they’re an authorized institution in order to avoid misleading customers. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hong Kong’s central bank </span><a href="https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/news-and-media/press-releases/2023/09/20230915-5/#1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reminded</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> crypto companies that describing themselves using terms like “crypto bank” or “digital asset bank,” characterizing funds as “deposits,” or promoting savings plans with low risk and high return could all run afoul of Hong Kong’s banking ordinance. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The warning’s timing may be related to the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251358/jpex-exchange-suspends-certain-operations-hikes-fees-amid-liquidity-crisis"><span style="font-weight: 400;">ongoing liquidity crisis</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> at JPEX, a crypto exchange that was heavily marketed in Hong Kong. JPEX has halted some platform operations following a </span><a href="https://apps.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/news-and-announcements/news/doc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">warning</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from a different Hong Kong regulatory body, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), that JPEX was operating without a license in the country. </span></p>\r\n<h2><b>In Hong Kong, an uncertain future for crypto</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although mainland China has officially banned cryptocurrencies, Hong Kong as a special administrative region has diverged from China’s attitude, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228743/hong-kong-crypto-bank-accounts"><span style="font-weight: 400;">encouraging banks</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to play nice with crypto companies who want to set up shop in the country. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251042/vitalik-buterin-crypto-hong-kong"><span style="font-weight: 400;">expressed uncertainty</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> towards Hong Kong’s crypto-friendliness. “If any crypto project wants to make Hong Kong their home, they would want to have some confidence — not just that it’s friendly now but that it will continue to be friendly years from now when all kinds of unknown, regulatory and political and other kinds of events are going to happen,” Buterin said at the Web3 Transitions Summit in Singapore.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A Hong Kong Legislative Council member later pushed back on Buterin’s comments, describing the country’s policies as “very stable” and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251167/vitalik-buterin-hong-kong-crypto-friendliness-concerns"><span style="font-weight: 400;">inviting</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Buterin to visit the city. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>