DCG adds blockchain professor Tonya Evans to its Board of Directors

<p>Digital Currency Group has added <a href="https://twitter.com/IPProfEvans">Tonya Evans</a>, a tenured professor at Penn State Dickinson Law with specialized knowledge in intellectual property, blockchains and distributed ledger technology, to its Board of Directors. </p>
<p>As a new member of DCG's board, Evans will help the firm scale and achieve its strategic roadmap, according to a company <a href="https://twitter.com/DCGco/status/1703780052813389932/photo/1">statement</a>. </p>
<p>"Tonya is a dynamic leader with extensive expertise in digital assets and blockchain technology," DCG Founder and CEO Barry Silbert said in the statement.</p>
<p>"She brings a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that exist in our industry and is a proven thought leader in the field of technology and regulation," he added. "Tonya will be an invaluable asset to the leadership team at DCG as we pursue our long-term strategic goals."</p>
<h2>'Transform the incumbent financial system'</h2>
<p>Evans has been a full professor at Penn State Dickinson Law since 2020, and, from 2020 to 2021, she chaired the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249939/makerdao-tokenized-t-bills">MakerDAO's</a> Maker Ecosystem Growth Foundation. She is the CEO of an online education platform and also the author of a book set to be published next month.</p>
<p>"I've long admired DCG's position as one of the most established companies operating in the space and am eager to support the company's path forward as it works to transform the incumbent financial system," Evans said in the statement. </p>