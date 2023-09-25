MicroStrategy buys 5,445 additional bitcoins for $147 million

Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy purchased an additional 5,445 bitcoins for $147.3 million — at an average price of $27,053 per bitcoin — between Aug. 1 and Sept. 24, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing submitted today.

This latest purchase brings the company's bitcoin holdings up to around 158,245 bitcoins, worth approximately $4.1 billion at the current price of around $26,000. The company acquired the bitcoins at a total cost of around $4.68 billion, with an average purchase price of about $29,582 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The move comes after MicroStrategy acquired an additional 12,800 bitcoins for approximately $361 million over two purchases in June and August.