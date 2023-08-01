<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Michael Saylor's </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">MicroStrategy, a software firm known for its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/208265/microstrategy-sees-fourth-quarter-loss-after-it-writes-down-value-of-bitcoin-holdings">bullish bets</a> on the world's largest crypto, said it acquired another 467 bitcoin as it released its <a href="https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations/press/microstrategy-announces-second-quarter-2023-financial-results_08-01-2023">second-quarter</a> earnings on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That brings the company’s total holding to 152,800 bitcoin, currently worth just under $4.5 billion, according to CoinGecko. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“In July,</span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">MicroStrategy</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> acquired an additional 467 bitcoin for $14.4 million,” Saylor said on <a href="https://twitter.com/saylor/status/1686468084574412800">Twitter</a>. That followed </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">the company <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/236904/microstrategy-bitcoin-12333-btc-for-347-million">reporting</a> in June the purchase of 12,333 bitcoin, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.</span></p>\r\n<p>Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kang said in a <a href="https://www.microstrategy.com/en/investor-relations/press/microstrategy-announces-second-quarter-2023-financial-results_08-01-2023">statement</a> that the company had continued to stockpile bitcoin "against the promising backdrop of increasing institutional interest, progress on accounting transparency, and ongoing regulatory clarity."</p>\r\n<h2>Return to profitability </h2>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy also <span style="font-weight: 400;">reported a net income of $22.2 million for the second quarter of the year compared to a loss of nearly $1.1 billion during the same period in 2022. The company said it had a digital impairment loss of $24.1 million during the quarter, a major decrease from the $917.8 million registered during the same period the previous year.</span></p>\r\n<p>Total quarterly revenues were close to flat year-on-year at $120.4 million, said MicroStrategy.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Analysts at Berenberg Capital Markets, last month, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239119/berenberg-capital-markets-lifts-price-target-for-microstrategy-to-510">increased</a> their price target for MicroStrategy to $510 from $430. MicroStrategy shares declined 1.2% in post-market trading to $429.67, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-MSTR/">TradingView</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p>(<em>Corrects headline to show that additional bitcoin purchases occurred in July.</em>)</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>