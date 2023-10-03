OP Labs' 'fault proof' system goes live as an alpha on testnet

Considered a key element missing from networks utilizing its software, OP Labs has announced that its "fault proof" system is now live in alpha form on the OP Goerli Testnet.

"This system leverages the power of the OP Stack’s modular design to lay the foundation to build out a multi-proof dispute system that can include ZK proofs," OP Labs said on X.

A core developer of the Optimism Collective, which governs the Layer 2 network Optimism, OP Labs is a research and development firm that aims to improve the scalability of Ethereum applications through the use of optimistic rollups.

"This fault proof system alpha is a major step towards a more decentralized and efficient Superchain," the Optimism foundation said on X. "Contributors across the ecosystem will benefit from our Collective effort to test and improve it."

U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has said it will work with Optimism and OP Labs in order to transition Base, its own Layer 2, towards full decentralization.