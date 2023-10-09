Ripple CFO Kristina Campbell exits company

Ripple's Chief Financial Officer Kristina Campbell has left the company after about two and a half years.
Campbell's LinkedIn profile shows that she no longer works at Ripple and instead, as of this month, started working as CFO at Maven Clinic, a digital health care provider. The Harvard-educated executive previously worked several years in financial services before joining Ripple in April 2021.
Ripple has been engaged in a battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with the regulatory agency suing the company. A trial is slated for next year.
The crypto market has been exceedingly volatile thanks in large part to a prolonged bear market, and layoffs have been common. Ripple, meanwhile, has been making inroads in markets outside the U.S., including the Asia Pacific region.
Ripple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.
