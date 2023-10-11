Galxe announces $396,000 refund to affected users following DNS attack

In the aftermath of a major DNS attack last week, the web3 credentials and rewards platform Galxe has taken steps to reassure its community by announcing a refund of just over $396,000 to over 980 impacted users — and an additional 10% on the lost funds.

The attack left numerous users vulnerable as hackers exploited a DNS hijack, redirecting visitors to Galxe’s official website to a malicious phishing site. This incident compromised user funds, prompting Galxe to swiftly devise a comprehensive recovery plan. “To the users who were affected, we recognize the impact of this security incident and have created a comprehensive recovery plan to make you whole,” Galxe stated.

Users who incurred losses are promised compensation in USDT on the Polygon network, valued as of Oct. 9, 3 a.m. PT. In a gesture of goodwill, Galxe also committed to adding an extra 10% to the initial loss amount from the project treasury.

During the attack, only those users who authenticated transactions on the phishing site were impacted, while all other aspects of the site remained uncompromised, the team clarified. Galxe added that users who think they were affected but aren’t listed or who identify discrepancies in their loss valuation can contact the platform’s support team with pertinent evidence for rectification.