Crypto data firm Coin Metrics raises $6.7 million from new investor

Crypto data firm Coin Metrics raised about $6.7 million, according to a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The offering included equity and options, among other types of securities. The investors were not disclosed.

Coin Metrics provides data on cryptocurrency markets, networks and prices. The firm previously raised $35 million in a round led by BNY Mellon and Acrew Capital, with additional support from Goldman Sachs, Brevan Howard Digital, Cboe Global Market, Avon Ventures and others, The Block previously reported.

New investor

A representative from Coin Metrics confirmed to The Block that it had a "new investor that wanted to invest in the company."

"These funds will help Coin Metrics continue to enhance its industry-leading crypto financial intelligence services, providing authentic data and analytics about digital assets with the highest standards of clarity and precision so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk," the representative added.