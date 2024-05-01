<p>BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, led a $47 million strategic funding round for the tokenization firm Securitize. </p>\r\n<p>The alternative investment management firm Hamilton Lane, ParaFi Capital and Tradeweb Markets also contributed to the round, according to a Wednesday <a href="https://securitize.io/learn/press/securitize-announces-strategic-funding-round-led-by-blackrock">statement</a>. BlackRock's Global Head of Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships, Joseph Chalom, will also join the board of directors of Securitize following this raise. </p>\r\n<p>“At BlackRock, we believe that tokenization has the potential to drive a significant transformation in capital markets infrastructure. Our investment in Securitize is another step in the evolution of our digital assets strategy,” Chalom said in the statement. “We are pleased to lead this investment round alongside other participants and help foster innovation that will help meet the future needs of our clients.”</p>\r\n<h2>Securitize and BUIDL</h2>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241382/securitize-launches-tokenized-security-in-europe">Securitize</a> is a web3 firm that tokenizes real world assets (RWAs). It has worked with major players, such as investment firms <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/169554/kkr-experiments-with-making-pe-funds-available-on-avalanche">KKR</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229366/securitize-hamilton-lane-tokenized-fund-ploygon">Hamilton Lane</a>, to provide tokenized exposure to assets. </p>\r\n<p>BlackRock launched a tokenized investment fund called the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283507/blackrock-to-launch-tokenized-investment-fund-with-securitize">BUIDL</a>) with Securitize in March of this year, The Block previously reported. Built on Ethereum, the fund invests in cash, U.S. Treasury bills and repurchase agreements, aiming to give investors daily dividends from yields by holding the on-chain token, the company statement continues. </p>\r\n<p>BUIDL amassed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285142/new-blackrock-tokenized-fund-garners-160-million-in-deposits">$160 million</a> in inflows within its first week of launch and became a leading tokenized investment fund on May 30 after accruing around <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291724/blackrocks-usd-institutional-digital-liquidity-buidl-fund-hits-375-million-aum">$375 million</a> in assets under management. </p>\r\n<p>"Securitize has built cutting edge infrastructure that enables traditional assets to move onto the high speed, modern rails of blockchains — enabling greater transparency, immediate settlement, reduced counterparty risk, and heightened programmability,” said ParaFi Founder and Managing Partner Ben Forman in the release.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>