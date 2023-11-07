Magic Eden strengthens support for Polygon with new features

NFT marketplace Magic Eden is bolstering its support for Polygon with several new features including an aggregation tool that can consolidate listings across multiple marketplaces.

Magic Eden also implemented royalty enforcement on its Polygon PoS marketplace and is publicly releasing its Polygon API to let projects integrate marketplace features, the company said in a statement.

"We feel like we're just scratching the surface for what’s possible on Polygon," said Magic Eden co-f0under and CEO Jack Lu. "We hope that by launching and opening up some of these new features, more collectors, creators and game developers will join us and we can keep growing the Polygon ecosystem together."

Magic Eden and Polygon

Though Magic Eden had originally launched to serve as Solana's digital asset marketplace, the platform added support for the Layer 2 Ethereum scaling network Polygon in November of 2022.

Magic Eden first added support for Polygon NFTs that already existed, then added Polygon NFT minting and trading support a month later to augment the platform's offering of web3 gaming assets, The Block previously reported.