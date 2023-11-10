Crypto analytics firm Block Scholes raises $3.3 million to boost growth

Block Scholes, a London-based crypto analytics firm, raised $3.3 million in an investment round to expand its team and develop products.

The company said in a statement that the funding came from Record PLC, Investcorp, Dair Capital, Saison Capital, CoinSwitch and FunFair Ventures.

“This blend of traditional and crypto-focused investors highlights the increasing demand for institutional-grade analytical tools, data, research and financial products that enable investors to participate effectively in crypto markets,” Block Scholes said.

Launched in 2021, Block Scholes plans to use the fresh capital to build out its current offering and expand its team. The company said it has offered crypto data services to institutions including hedge funds, banks and exchanges. Specifically, it offers interactive analytical tools that come with quantitative models and custom visualization capabilities for professional traders, retail market participants and the public sector, according to its website.

“The number of investors engaging with crypto and decentralized finance solutions is growing fast, and demand for real-time, insightful data on digital assets is increasing as a result,” Eamonn Gashier, founder and chief executive officer of Block Scholes, said in the statement.