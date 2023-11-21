Wintermute Asia executes first options block trade through CME Group

Wintermute Asia, a crypto derivatives trading arm of the algorithmic trading firm Wintermute Group, said Tuesday that it executed its first options block trade through CME Group.

The BTC/USD block was traded between Wintermute Asia and TP ICAP and was cleared by ABN AMRO Clearing Bank, Wintermute said in a statement.

"In such a fast-growing and exciting market, it is fantastic to see crypto-native firms such as Wintermute accessing traditional products and services, solidifying our belief that the maturation of this market is building momentum," Sam Newman, TP ICAP's digital assets head of broking, said in the statement.

CME Group is a derivatives exchange headquartered in Chicago. In mid-August, the firm announced a collaboration with the crypto indexing firm CF Benchmarks to provide APAC-specific reference rates for ether and bitcoin, The Block previously reported.

"We are pleased to provide Wintermute and its counterparties with access to our highly liquid, regulated suite of benchmark cryptocurrency futures and options on bitcoin and ether," said Giovanni Vicioso, global head of cryptocurrency products at CME Group.

Disclaimer: Evgeny Gaevoy, the founder and CEO of Wintermute, previously sat on The Block's board of directors from April 2023 to early November 2023 and remains a minority shareholder.