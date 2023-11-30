Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors

Art and collectibles • November 30, 2023, 10:53AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Through its digital commemorative ticket campaign, Candy Digital will introduce 100,000 customers to web3 this year.
  • CEO expects the number to grow to between 250,000 and 500,000 in 2024.

The rampant speculation that caused NFT trading to soar and marquee sports collection NBA Top Shot to rack up more than $200 million in monthly trading during crypto's last bull run may never return, but digital collectibles startup Candy Digital hasn't lost faith that sports fans' love of their favorite teams and players can drive adoption and consumption in the web3 arena.

"This year we will onboard 100,000 new customers to the [Candy Digital] platform through our digital ticketing product," the company's CEO Scott Lawin told The Block. "That’s the most effective way to introduce someone to the space because this is someone that is expressing their fandom by purchasing a ticket and going to a game. And they get an opportunity to get a digital asset and it records that experience."

On top of selling officially-licensed Major League Baseball collectibles, Candy Digital has been offering fans commemorative tickets throughout this year.

First time NFT owners snag tickets

Lawin predicts that in 2024, through its commemorative ticket campaign, Candy Digital will introduce another 250,000 and 500,000 consumers to digital asset ownership in 2024. He said that most people that visit Candy Digital's platform after going to a baseball game are engaging with web3 for the first time.

"They go to a baseball game and they get an opportunity to redeem a digital, commemorative ticket. They come to the Candy website and then see the opportunity to purchase a pack of digital trading cards," he added. "They open up the pack and they get the same sort of excitement with a much more dynamic asset than a pack of cardboard."

Whatever they are called, NFTs and digital collectibles have been largely transformed since the bull run sent prices and trading volumes for top-tier collections soaring. While interest in profile-picture NFTs like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club has been waning for more than a year, well-funded web3 companies like Candy Digital and Dapper Labs have continued to target sports fans with digital memorabilia NFTs. 

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Speculative market faded

Candy Digital launched its Major League Baseball NFT marketplace in early 2022, while Dapper Labs set the gold standard for sports NFTs after trading volumes for its NBA Top Shot collection exceeded $200 million in early 2021. 

"Top Shot obviously kind of captured a lot of the early fire and momentum and brought a lot of people into the space. A lot of that was collector driven but a lot of it was speculative," said Lawin, adding that while he's confident blockchain-based digital assets will revolutionize sports memorabilia, he doesn't expect the heady days of the 2021 bull run will return any time soon.

"I don’t think we’re going to flip a switch and suddenly see $200 million of Top Shots trading each month," he said.

Candy Digital raised $38.5 million at the start of 2023 after previously raising $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in October 2o21.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

RT Watson is a senior reporter at The Block who covers a wide array of topics including U.S.-based companies, blockchain gaming and NFTs. Formerly covered entertainment at The Wall Street Journal, where he wrote about Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. and the creator economy while focusing primarily on technological disruption across media. Previous to that he covered corporate, economic and political news in Brazil while at Bloomberg. RT has interviewed a diverse cast of characters including CEOs, media moguls, top influencers, politicians, blue-collar workers, drug traffickers and convicted criminals. Holds a master's degree in Digital Sociology.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by RT Watson