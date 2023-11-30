Swiss crypto bank SEBA rebrands to AMINA

SEBA Bank AG, the Swiss crypto bank, today announced a rebrand to AMINA Bank AG.

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the crypto firm has been authorized by FINMA to provide banking serivces since 2019.

AMINA said the rebrand marks a new chapter for the firm, adding that the name itself stems from the term “transamination” — the transference of one compound to another.

“Our brand signifies a new era in the company’s growth and strategy; we are a key player in crypto banking and are here to define the future of finance. With our client-focused approach, our years of traversing traditional and crypto finance, we offer a platform for investors to build wealth safely and under the highest regulatory standards,” said Franz Bergmueller, CEO of AMINA, in a statement.

AMINA said clients would not be affected by the change, with operations uninterrupted. Its Abu Dhabi branch and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore will subsequently apply for a name change to fall into line with the Zug headquarters.

Name changes beyond Switzerland

AMINA is just weeks removed from acquiring a license to offer services in Hong Kong as part of the new crypto authorization framework in the region.