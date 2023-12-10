Two key events next week will bring volatility to stock market: Bloomberg

Rising volatility in the stock market is expected next week due to two events key to Wall Street: the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rates and the release of November's inflation data.

Traders expect the events to bring a turbulent market as the financial world attempts to predict the mood of the economy going into 2024, according to Bloomberg. One measure of expected volatility is at its highest level since March, according to the report.

The central bank is currently projected to keep interest rates steady following an unprecedented streak of interest rate increases since March 2022. Retail investors have begun to respond; the inflow of $6.8 billion into the U.S. stock market last week was the highest it's been since that March, according to Bloomberg.

Bitcoin's volatility bounces back

Bitcoin BTC -1.05% 's volatility has also increased from August's all-time low due to the recent rally in crypto prices. While Bitcoin's volatility has failed to recapture its yearly high, which was in late March of this year, its 30-day annualized volatility has increased 7% in the last week, according to data from The Block.

Not every crypto-related company on Wall Street has fared the same under crypto's recent rally, with Coinbase underperforming Bitcoin's rise in the past week — though its stock price still rose overall.