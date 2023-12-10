Two key events next week will bring volatility to stock market: Bloomberg

Market Updates • December 10, 2023, 5:26PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Next week will bring two crucial indicators of the market’s health going into next year: the Fed’s latest decision on interest rates and the release of the United States’ November inflation numbers. 
  • Speculation around the two events is fueling rising volatility in the stock market as traders attempt to gauge the sentiment of the market going into 2024, according to Bloomberg. 

Rising volatility in the stock market is expected next week due to two events key to Wall Street: the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rates and the release of November's inflation data. 

Traders expect the events to bring a turbulent market as the financial world attempts to predict the mood of the economy going into 2024, according to Bloomberg. One measure of expected volatility is at its highest level since March, according to the report. 

The central bank is currently projected to keep interest rates steady following an unprecedented streak of interest rate increases since March 2022. Retail investors have begun to respond; the inflow of $6.8 billion into the U.S. stock market last week was the highest it's been since that March, according to Bloomberg. 

Bitcoin's volatility bounces back

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Bitcoin BTC -1.05% 's volatility has also increased from August's all-time low due to the recent rally in crypto prices. While Bitcoin's volatility has failed to recapture its yearly high, which was in late March of this year, its 30-day annualized volatility has increased 7% in the last week, according to data from The Block. 

Not every crypto-related company on Wall Street has fared the same under crypto's recent rally, with Coinbase underperforming Bitcoin's rise in the past week — though its stock price still rose overall. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Zack Abrams is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Before coming to The Block, he was the Head Writer at Coinage, a Web3 media outlet covering the biggest stories in Web3. The story he co-reported on Do Kwon won a 2022 Best in Business Journalism award from SABEW. Other projects included a deep dive into SBF's defense based on exclusive documents and unveiling the identity of the hacker behind one of 2023's biggest crypto hacks — so far. He can be reached via X @zackdabrams or email, [email protected].

More by Zack Abrams