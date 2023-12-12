Coinbase looks toward diamond-handed institutions with new digital-asset project launch

Exchanges • December 12, 2023, 9:00AM EST
Base

Quick Take

  • Coinbase and Coinbase Asset Management have launched “Project Diamond” — a smart-contract-powered platform for institutions to create, manage, buy and sell digitally native assets on-chain.
  • The platform has already executed its first digital debt instrument, leveraging the Coinbase technology stack and Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain it incubated.

Coinbase and Coinbase Asset Management have launched “Project Diamond” — a smart contract-powered platform designed to enable institutions to create, manage, buy and sell a range of digitally native assets directly on-chain.

Coinbase Asset Management said Project Diamond’s initial use case will be confined to registered institutional users outside of the U.S. It works by leveraging Coinbase Prime custody, Coinbase’s web3 wallet, the USDC -0.05% stablecoin and the Coinbase-incubated Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain Base, according to an announcement.

The platform executed its first digital debt instrument on Nov. 10 as a feasibility demonstration for the UAE’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority. The demonstration was made in preparation for entering the Abu Dhabi Global Market RegLab, having received in-principle approval to conduct regulated activity within the sandbox. The ADGM RegLab is a specially tailored regulatory framework providing a controlled environment for FinTech participants to develop and test innovative solutions, according to its website.

Coinbase argues that less than 0.25% of global assets are currently represented on blockchain infrastructure, indicating significant potential for efficiency gains. Project Diamond aims to bridge this gap — with its initial digital discount note demonstration, denominated in USDC, transacted within a single application at near-instant settlement speed on Base, Coinbase added.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Yesterday, Coinbase’s crypto exchange listed SEAM, the governance token of decentralized lending and borrowing platform Seamless Protocol, as the native Base-based token began its airdrop.

Last week, Coinbase rolled out money transfers via links sent on WhatsApp, TikTok and Instagram using Coinbase Wallet.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

James Hunt is a reporter at The Block, based in the UK. As the writer behind The Daily newsletter, James also keeps you up to speed on the latest crypto news every weekday. Prior to joining The Block in 2022, James spent four years as a freelance writer in the industry, contributing to both publications and crypto project content. James’ coverage spans everything from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Layer 2 scaling solutions, avant-garde DeFi protocols, evolving DAO governance structures, trending NFTs and memecoins, regulatory landscapes, crypto company deals and the immersive metaverse. You can get in touch with James on Twitter or Telegram via @humanjets or email him at [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Adam James at
[email protected]

More by James Hunt